Herndon

9 Injured, 2 Critically, in Herndon Apartment Building Fire

Residents escape three stories down rope of bedsheets and curtains

By Jackie Bensen

Residents of a burning apartment building strung together bedsheets and curtains to escape from the third floor.
NBCWashington

Nine people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – after a fire tore through a Virginia apartment building Thursday.

Several people trapped by the fire in the 800 block of Park Avenue in Herndon escaped by climbing three stories down a homemade rope of bedsheets and curtains as fire exploded upward from the apartment below, blocking the stairwell.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The blaze broke out about 5:30 p.m. sending dozens of residents running out of their homes with just the clothes on their back.

“I pulled in as the first engine company and I saw heavy fire on the backside of the building and also heavy fire on the frontside,” Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Cpt. Serge Tcheuffa said.

Local

Frederick County Virginia 5 hours ago

Recall Campaign Follows Election Day Flap in Frederick County, VA

The News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Drugged Drinks and Metro Fire: The News4 Rundown

People arriving home from work frantically tried to locate their loved ones amid the chaos.

Eleven apartments were so damaged by smoke, flames and water that they can’t be occupied until they’re repaired. Several dozen people will need temporary emergency housing.

“So, we have to find them shelter, relocate them,” Tcheuffa said. “Obviously, making sure that we don’t have any extension.”

More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene from all over Fairfax County.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HerndonfireFairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us