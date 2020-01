Authorities in Virginia are searching for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen in Fairfax County.

Craig Forsgren was last seen about noon Sunday near the 2600 block of Mattox Creek Drive in Oakton, driving an orange Mazda 6 with Virginia tags VVH8104.

Forsgren is 5'10" and weights 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He is considered endangered due to a mental and/or physical health condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.