$500K in Jewelry Stolen From Virginia Store

Falls Church police are looking for two men and three women suspected of stealing about $500,000 in jewelry from a store Friday.

The five people entered Tri State Jewelers on W. Broad Street about 1:45 p.m., police said.

While two men talked to employees, the women walked around the store.

With the employees distracted, one woman crawled to the back room and took jewelry, police said. She was described as wearing a purple dress with a white checkered design and a blue head scarf.

Police released the following security images of the suspected thieves.