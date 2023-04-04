2 Workers Seriously Hurt on Leesburg Construction Site

Two men were seriously injured on a construction site in Leesburg, Virginia, on Tuesday when they were shocked, authorities said.

The men were injured in the 800 block of Banker Drive, and Leesburg police responded at about 12:50 p.m., police said. They were flown to a hospital with burns and injuries that initially were considered life-threatening.

From Chopper4, a number of emergency vehicles could be seen in a residential neighborhood under construction.

The investigation will be turned over to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to Leesburg police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.