2 Teens Commit Strong-Arm Robbery in Loudoun School Bathroom, Police Say

A teenage student assaulted a schoolmate before another teen stole property from the victim in a bathroom at a high school in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to Leesburg Police.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in a bathroom at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg. Police say an investigation revealed that "a juvenile teenaged suspect" assaulted another teen, and "a second juvenile teenage suspect took property from the victim."

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known what type of item the suspects allegedly took from the other student.

Leesburg police say they've also learned that a video allegedly showing the incident is being circulated among students.

In a message to parents sent Wednesday, Loudoun County Public Schools said:

"Our school administration is aware of a video that was taken today of an on-campus altercation involving Tuscarora students. This incident is being investigated by the Leesburg Police Department."

The message to parents continued: "I wanted you to be aware in case it is brought to your attention. Because this situation involves possible legal and disciplinary consequences, I cannot offer further details."

Police said the investigation has been turned over to the Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services Unit regarding criminal charges. The Leesburg Police Department's School Resource Officer Unit is also continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Officer G. Graves at 703-771-4500 or at ggraves@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information may also be sent via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.