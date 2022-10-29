Crime and Courts

2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School

Both teens were arrested on Friday. The gun wasn't brandished at students or used in a threat to the school, police said

By Sophia Barnes

prince william county police car
Prince William County Police Department

Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said.

The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police.

School security found out, then called police.

A school resource officer and school security identified the teens and recovered the gun without incident, police said.

The weapon was never brandished or used in a threat to the school, police said.

One of the teens was involved in another incident with the same gun on Tuesday, police said. Further details weren’t immediately released.

Both teens were arrested on Friday and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. One also faces a reckless handing of a firearm charge, police said. Police didn’t release their names.

They were being held at a juvenile detention center.

