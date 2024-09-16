2 hurt in Reston shooting involving police

A police officer and one other person are hurt after a shooting in Reston, Virginia, on Monday morning involving Fairfax County police, authorities say.

The shooting occurred in the 11800 block of Sunrise Valley Drive, police said at about 11 a.m.

One person has life-threatening injuries after being shot, police said. An officer had non-life-threatening injuries. Both people were taken to hospitals.

Information wasn’t immediately released on who opened fire or why.

Police say they recovered a knife that was brandished by a suspect. A photo shows a knife with a pink handle on the ground.

A knife brandished by the suspect was recovered on scene. Detectives are continuing to investigate. pic.twitter.com/bCrYMz18LG — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 16, 2024

The shooting scene is near Dulles Access Road and Reston Parkway. Chopper4 footage shows a heavy police presence in the area.

