Fairfax County Police

2 hurt in Reston shooting involving police

Here's what Fairfax County police said about the shooting Monday morning on Sunrise Valley Drive

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer and one other person are hurt after a shooting in Reston, Virginia, on Monday morning involving Fairfax County police, authorities say.

The shooting occurred in the 11800 block of Sunrise Valley Drive, police said at about 11 a.m.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

One person has life-threatening injuries after being shot, police said. An officer had non-life-threatening injuries. Both people were taken to hospitals.

Information wasn’t immediately released on who opened fire or why.

Police say they recovered a knife that was brandished by a suspect. A photo shows a knife with a pink handle on the ground.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Northern Virginia 3 hours ago

Trial for missing Virginia mom's husband set to begin in December

Capital Beltway (I-495) 5 hours ago

Beltway partially closed in Northern Virginia during morning rush hour

The shooting scene is near Dulles Access Road and Reston Parkway. Chopper4 footage shows a heavy police presence in the area.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax County Police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us