Alexandria police are looking for the person who struck two on-duty firefighters Friday morning and then drove away.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Reynolds Street in the Landmark area of the city.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are looking for a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.