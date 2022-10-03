19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday.

Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.

"I told everybody like, tomorrow's not promised. You got to love your family and friends and be there, but like I said, everybody was there. And everybody talked to him and loved him and everything," Ellis said.

The suspect, Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate, was arrested after being involved in a crash while driving Davis’ car.

Ellis said her uncle had been dating the suspect for a few months. Davis’ family members said they know very little about Hernandez-Navarrate.

"It wasn't like they were in a long-term relationship. We met him I think only one time," she said.

Now, Davis is being remembered as someone whose talents as a master hair stylist brought laughter and joy to many people. Many of his clients had been coming to him for decades, and he was regarded as family by those who sat in his chair.

He was also an enthusiastic amateur actor who doted on his sister, nieces and nephew.

Court records show Hernandez-Navarrate was previously arrested in July for a crime listed as robbery with a weapon and released on personal recognizance until trial. He was ordered held without bond until his next court appearance.