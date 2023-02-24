1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Shooting and Stabbing in Fairfax County: Police

One person is dead and another is seriously injured Friday after Fairfax County officers responded to a shooting and a stabbing, police said.

A woman was stabbed inside a home in the 13200 Stable Brook Way, a cul-de-sac in the Herndon area, Fairfax County police said.

An occupant of the home shot the suspect, police said.

One person was declared dead, and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after officers responded about 8:30 a.m., police said.

Police didn’t immediately say which victim died or give information about their identity. No arrests have been announced.

Officers do not appear to be looking for any suspects.

“All parties are accounted for,” police said.

