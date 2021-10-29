Northern Virginia Police Departments Increasing Patrols at Shopping Malls, But Downplay Worries

Several police departments in Northern Virginia will increase patrols around malls and shopping centers Halloween weekend over what they describe as potential public safety impacts.

Authorities in Fairfax, Arlington, and Loudoun counties put out notices Friday evening asking the public to remain vigilant and be aware of the extra uniform and undercover police patrols.

Police said while information is circulating about the National Capital Region, there's no specific or credible threat identified by law enforcement.

"There is no specific or identified threat to our region," the Arlington County Police Department said in a news release.

A federal intelligence source tells News4 that the information is unsubstantiated and that local law enforcement was notified as a precaution.

As always the public is encouraged to call 911 if they see concerning activity around the area — especially in public spaces.