Suspect Fires Gunshots at Armored Truck Outside Md. Costco; No One Hurt

A suspect fired multiple shots toward an armored truck in an attempted robbery outside a Costco store Saturday in Brandywine, Maryland, authorities said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Prince George's Police were called about 11:45 a.m. to the Costco in the 16000 block of Crain Highway in Brandywine. The store was briefly locked down.

Police have not confirmed whether the armored truck's armed guards fired any shots, or whether any cash was stolen.

People were told to expect a large police presence in the area.

No arrests have been made, and a suspect description was not immediately available.

This story is developing.