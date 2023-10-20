Newly renovated National Museum of Women in the Arts reopens

After over two years of renovations, the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) in Washington, D.C. will reopen this weekend.

This is the museum's first time undergoing full renovations since its initial opening in 1987.

The NMWA, located at 1250 New York Ave. NW near the Metro Center station, will feature brand new galleries and exhibition spaces featuring the work of women artists.

The NMWA will return with its inaugural exhibition titled “The Sky’s the Limit,” which focuses on women’s groundbreaking work in large-scale sculpture. It features the work of 12 artists.

The weekend’s festivities will include art-making activities, interactive entertainment, live performances and spotlight conversations on special exhibitions.

To celebrate its opening weekend, the museum offered free admission on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22. However, tickets are sold out.

Going forward, tickets will be $16 for adults and $13 for seniors. It's free for visitors under 21, personal care attendants and visitors with disabilities.

View the full schedule of events here.