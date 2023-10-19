The Weekend Scene: Wine and farm animals in Northern Virginia and more things to do Oct. 20-22

Rain or shine, trick or treat, opossum or otter, you’ve got a weekend full of choices.

It’s that crisp time of year when you could join a roaming dance party in Logan Circle or venture out to see fall color. Maybe while exploring farms in Loudoun County and sipping at the most scenic vineyards in our guide to 50+ Virginia wineries?

And you get to pick from your favorite fall clothes. Storm Team4 suggests a trench coat and rain boots for Saturday, then your favorite fall jacket and scarf for Sunday.

Staying inside for a rainy Saturday? Have some fun by dropping our D.C.’s Next Zoo Animal Obsession bracket in your favorite group chat.

We're down to four fuzzy competitors: opossum, otter, meerkat and bald eagle. The meerkat mob and Basil the one-eyed opossum are campaigning hard for your vote from the zoo's Small Mammal House.

Voting wraps up on Tuesday morning, so hype your favorite animal now!

Here's what else to do this weekend.

Loudoun Farm Tour

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 Here’s a PDF map

💲 Free

🔗 Details

More than forty farms are inviting you in for delicious food, demos, activities and opportunities to connect with local growers.

Unicorn yoga, pumpkin patches, pick-your-own flowers and vineyard tours await.

The Sassy Ass in Hillsboro is one of those farms opening their gates – so you can hang out with their rescued donkeys! Expect photo ops, hot cider and a firepit with s’mores.

Once you get to Loudoun, you don’t even have to drive. Hop-on, hop-off buses will visit five of the attractions.

We have more details on the shuttles and farm tour highlights here.

The Journey: A Moving Halloween Silent Disco

📅 Fri. and Sat.

📍 Starts at Hotel Zena in Northwest D.C.

💲 $30

🔗 Details

Going out for a night of dancing in D.C. can now include moving around the city, making public spaces your dance floor.

This roving dance party is called The Journey and it's happening again this weekend.

“It's like a tour through the city, except there's music involved,” organizer Glenn North told us. “This weekend's going to be a little bit of a surprise. Okay, Spooky… we’re going to let our inner monsters out.”

👀 Tommy got an inside look at how “when you’re in it, it’s like its own little world.”

17th Street High Heel Race

📅 Tues., 10/24

📍 17th Street NW between P and R streets

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Once the weekend is over, you still have the 17th Street High Heel Race to look forward to on Tuesday night.

D.C.’s most fabulous Halloween tradition is back for its 36th year.

Queens, kings and anyone in between can strap on their most spectacular heels and attire for a fun run down 17th Street.

At 6 p.m., 17th Street will shut down so pedestrians, racers and spectators can take over. The race is set to kick off at 9 p.m., followed by awards and an after show at JR’s Bar.

News4's Tommy McFLY will be out there reporting (read: #Partying4You) all night. Say hi and join him on News4 at 11 p.m.

Concerts this weekend

Be Your Own Pet, 8 p.m. Thursday, Union Stage, $20

After an all-too-brief career in the ‘00s, the Nashville garage rockers returned in August with a third LP, “Mommy.” Details.

Hiss Golden Messenger, 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 Club, $29

Outside of Jason Isbell, M.C. Taylor continues to make the best Americana around. New album “Jump for Joy” has him in a ‘70s boogie, Little Feat style. Details.

Palehound, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Union Stage, $20

El Kempner’s fourth album of singalong-worthy, grunge-tinged rock is an unapologetic breakup album – not unfamiliar territory for the Boston singer/guitarist. “Eye on the Bat” is her best yet. Details.

Clem Snide, 7 p.m. Saturday, Pie Shop, $20

Alt-country band has been at it since the 1990s, achieving cult status but falling short of fame. Their sound is lighter and poppier than most bands in the genre. Details.

More things to do in D.C.

👻 Boo at the Zoo: Fri., Sat. and Sun., National Zoo, $35

Rock the Park DC WKNDR music festival: Sat. and Sun., 3-10 p.m., Franklin Park (downtown D.C.), free

Marvel’s “Werewolf by Night” with a live orchestra: Sat., 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $29

Family Mystery Day at the Library of Congress: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

The Farm at Kelly Miller Fall Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 301 49th Street Northeast, free

Lyle’s Drag Brunch with Miss Leggs Benedict: Sun., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lyle Hotel (Dupont), no extra charge

Kids Euro Fest: Sun., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., MLK Central Library, free

Crispus Fall Color Fest: Sat., 3-6 p.m., Crispus Attucks Park (Northwest), suggested $25 donation

NSO Family Concert: Halloween Spooktacular: Sun., Kennedy Center, $18+

Reel Affirmations: Washington DC's International LGBTQ+ Film Festival: In person Sat. and Sun., virtual 10/23-10/29, The Eaton Hotel, screenings $15

More things to do in Maryland

🚂 Halloween Eye Spy Train Ride: Saturdays and Sundays through 10/29, Cabin John Regional Park and Wheaton Regional Park, $6

Deco Chic: An Art Deco Fashion Show and Reception: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Glen Echo Park Spanish Ballroom, $25-$70

Wonder-Fall family festival: Sat., Catoctin Creek Park & Nature Center, $6 per person

Keep It Light: 18+ night at The Adventure Park: Sat., 6-11 p.m., Sandy Spring, $52

Lil' Pumpkins Festival: Sat. and Sun., noon to 4 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, free

International Observe the Moon Night: Sat., 6-9 p.m., NASA Goddard Visitor Center in Greenbelt, free

Tricks for Treats drag bingo benefit: Sun., 2-7 p.m., Idiom Brewing Co. in Frederick, $50

Harbor Halloween: Sun., noon to 3 p.m., National Harbor, free

More things to do in Virginia

🍜 Arlington Restaurant Week: Through Mon.

Haunted Historic Berryville Tours: Thurs. to Sat., Berryville, $20

Goblin Golf: Sat. and Sun., Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, Virginia), $10

Poisons at the Apothecary Museum: Saturdays, Oct. 21 and 28, Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum in Alexandria, $15

Fall Festival with Maniac Pumpkin Carvers: Sat., Tysons Corner Center The Plaza, free

Rocktoberfest benefitting Liberty's Promise: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Rocklands Barbeque at 25 South Quaker Lane Alexandria, $40

Mount Vernon Fall Harvest Festival: Sat. and Sun., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $26 (adult)/$13 (youth 6-11)

Loudoun Latino Festival: Sun, noon to 5 p.m., Leesburg, free

Last chance: Cirque du Soleil: ECHO: Through Sun., Under the Big Top, Tysons II, $43-$51+

