Local
Virginia

New Law Gives Va. Prisoners with Life Sentences the Chance at Parole

By Brianna Crummy

Virginia Governor Northam
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Gov. Ralph Northam delivers the State of the Commonwealth address at the Virginia State Capitol on January 8, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. The 2020 legislative session began today under Democratic control.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill into law on Monday that makes individuals sentenced to prison as juveniles eligible for parole after serving 20 years. 

This comes after 22 other states and D.C. signed similar laws banning life without parole sentenced for individuals under 18. 

HB35 passed through both chambers last week changing the landscape for criminal justice. The new law would not only grant eligibility for parole to those who were minors at the time of their crimes, but it will also ban life sentences without the possibility for parole for minors. 

Local

George Mason University 29 mins ago

GMU Hires First Black President of the School

shooting 47 mins ago

‘A Nightmare’: Family Mourns 2 Teens Killed in Northwest DC Shooting

The impact of the bill will immediately affect over 700 people currently incarcerated who were sentenced for life.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaRalph NorthamHB35
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us