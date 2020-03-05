Local
DC

New Data Raises Concerns Over Shooting Problem in D.C.

By Mark Segraves

NBCWashington

The district’s Chief of Police released data on the shooting and murders in the city Thursday at D.C. Council hearing.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the city is on pace to have the same number of murders in 2020 as 2019. Last year there were 166, which marks a 10 year high. 

Of that total, 58 of the victims were under the age of 24, 153 were black and 154 were men.

“We’re unnecessarily losing people to gun violence,” Newsham said.

So far this year there have been 68 gun shot victims, last year there was a total of 690. 

As for the suspects of the crimes, 92 percent have prior arrests. The average number of arrests was 10. Half were gun related and 59 percent were for violent crimes.

“We want to ensure that small group of repeat violent offenders are held accountable I think we’ll be able to impact that homicide number we’re seeing,” Newsham said.

