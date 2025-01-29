Immigration

‘Need to care': Priest takes guardianship of kids whose families fear deportation

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

As U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement carries out its targeted operations in the Washington area, an Episcopal priest in Maryland promises to care for as many as 14 children if their parents are deported.

Padre Vidal Rivas, senior priest at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hyattsville, said five families signed documents designating him as their children’s guardian.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“When see the children, for me, I don’t like the situation right now,” he said.

Rivas said he and his wife – if it comes to that – have agreed to care for children as young as 2 months old.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“For me, it’s very bad situation,” he said. “I said, ‘Wow.’ For example, if they 17 or 16 year old or 15 year, is living with me, it’s different reaction. Every day moving on to school or have the problems.”

ICE agents made an arrest at an apartment building on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton Monday morning. ICE called the operation a targeted public safety case. But ICE said others may be caught up in their operations.

“If someone’s here illegally, there’s no protection for people just because they didn’t happen to be the target that day,” an agent said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

Trump offers federal workers buyouts: The News4 Rundown

Chesapeake Bay 2 hours ago

Splash for a good cause: 2025 Polar Bear Plunge this weekend

Rivas said just the idea that could happen saddens him and the people in his parish.

“The children, I need to care,” he said. “Need to care.”

Rivas said he may be taking on two other families. He hopes other churches will help as well.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationMarylandTrump administration
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us