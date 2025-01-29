‘Need to care': Priest takes guardianship of kids whose families fear deportation

As U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement carries out its targeted operations in the Washington area, an Episcopal priest in Maryland promises to care for as many as 14 children if their parents are deported.

Padre Vidal Rivas, senior priest at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hyattsville, said five families signed documents designating him as their children’s guardian.

“When see the children, for me, I don’t like the situation right now,” he said.

Rivas said he and his wife – if it comes to that – have agreed to care for children as young as 2 months old.

“For me, it’s very bad situation,” he said. “I said, ‘Wow.’ For example, if they 17 or 16 year old or 15 year, is living with me, it’s different reaction. Every day moving on to school or have the problems.”

ICE agents made an arrest at an apartment building on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton Monday morning. ICE called the operation a targeted public safety case. But ICE said others may be caught up in their operations.

“If someone’s here illegally, there’s no protection for people just because they didn’t happen to be the target that day,” an agent said.

Rivas said just the idea that could happen saddens him and the people in his parish.

“The children, I need to care,” he said. “Need to care.”

Rivas said he may be taking on two other families. He hopes other churches will help as well.