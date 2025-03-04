It’s never too early to start planning for cherry blossom season. D.C.’s pink spring is almost here, so mark your calendar with these key dates.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival this year runs from March 20 to April 13. Even beyond those dates, the festival has a month-long schedule to keep your spirit pink.

Here to answer your most asked questions–When is peak bloom? When is PetalPalooza? When can I fly my kite?

When is peak bloom? The best time to see the cherry blossoms in 2025

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are flowering.

The National Park Service announced its experts predict cherry blossoms will be radiantly blooming from March 28 to March 31.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper agrees that the last week of March is the best time to plan your trip to the blossoms.

Since everyone wants to see the cherry blossom trees, D.C. is bound to get a lot of tourism and traffic. Make sure you plan transportation ahead of time. We suggest you avoid driving and opt for Metrorail, Metrobus, Capital Bikeshare and walking.

Pink Tie Party – March 14

Welcome spring with style, and support philanthropy along the way. The second Pink Tie Party at Union Station will feature curated food and cocktails from D.C. restaurants including Cordelia Fishbar, China Chilcano by José Andrés, and Kyojin Sushi. Get excited to participate in a benefit auction featuring exclusive fashion and beauty items, luxury hotels, top restaurants and travel experiences. Tickets cost $250 and are on sale now.

Stumpy’s Petals and Paddles – March 20

In honor of Stumpy, the cherry tree that reached viral fame, the National Cherry Blossom Festival is set to inaugurate the first-ever pedal boat race at the Tidal Basin.

This boat race promises to take you through the Tidal Basin as peak bloom approaches in timed heats and friendly face-offs.

Half of the net proceeds will go towards the Trust for the National Cherry Blossom Tree Endowment Fund. Participation costs $100 for the first two people, then $20 for the third and fourth person. Tickets are on sale now.

Opening Ceremony – March 22

The National Cherry Blossom Festival's official Opening Ceremony at The Warner Theatre will feature an artistic display to pay tribute to Japan's gift of cherry trees to the United States, and the countries' enduring friendship. Tickets are available now. They're free, but there's a $5 transaction fee when you purchase them online.

Don't have the chance to attend the event in person? No need to miss out altogether. The Opening Ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Getty Images Getty Images

Blossom Kite Festival and Sakura Taiko Fest – March 29

The fan-favorite kite festival is coming back to fill the skies around the Washington Monument with colorful, soaring kites! Get ready to enjoy youth and adult kite-making competitions, special demonstrators and performances bound to take your breath away. To participate in the kite-making competition, sign up ahead of time online or same-day in the registration tent.

Visitors are also welcome to come by and fly their own kite for fun – or simply take in the views. The Blossom Kite Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If there's rainy weather, the kite festival will be moved to Sunday, March 30.

You don't need a fancy kite to participate in the Blossom Kite Festival. News4's Tommy McFLY caught up with a master of kite flying and learned how to make one with a trash bag.

Before or after the kite festival, stop by the Sylvan Theater to catch a day of drumming performances in the Sakura Taiko Fes celebrating Japanese culture.

Taiko, a type of drumming and a variety of drum, is part of Japanese heritage. Several groups from across the United States, including Fairfax's Nen Daiko, will showcase taiko styles from noon to 5 p.m. on the Sylvan Theater.

The outdoor stage is near Independence Avenue and 15th Street SW, next to the Washington Monument. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 29. Here's more info.

Bloomaroo - March 29

While not an official event with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, The Wharf's celebration will be pretty in pink featuring live music, kids' activities and a fireworks finale about 8:30 p.m. It's free and open to anyone.

Sakura Sunday – March 30

The National Cherry Blossom Festival comes to National Harbor for Sakura Sunday featuring free cultural activities including an artisanal Japanese marketplace, cultural performances, culinary delights, a Sakura Spirits Garden and a water lantern festival. It's free and open to the public.

Jason Dixson Photography Jason Dixson Photography

Petalpalooza – April 5

From art to live music to fireworks, Petalpalooza brings all the fun to the Capitol Riverfront on Saturday, April 5, from 1-9 p.m.

Celebrate spring with interactive art installations, stop by a beverage garden and join family-friendly, hands-on activities.

Soak in the views of the Anacostia River ending the night with a fireworks show with music at 8:30 p.m. This event is free for all and kids are welcome.

Mosaic Art Blooms Festival - April 5-6

This festival in Fairfax's Mosaic District will feature more than 100 vendors with handmade and vintage wares, plus lots of activities for kids including a petting zoo, arts and crafts, face painting and games.

Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile, 5K and Kids Run – April 5 and 6

These 10-mile and 5K runs gather athletes from all around the world to run through the iconic Tidal Basin and its blooming flowers. The 5K and Kids Run will take place at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, April 5. The 10-miler happens the next day and starts on the grounds of the Washington Monument.

While registration has closed for the 10-mile run and 5k race, you still make plans to cheer on the runners. Registration for your kiddos to race is still open!

Here's more info.

National Cherry Blossom Festival National Cherry Blossom Festival

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade – April 12

Parade time is approaching fast! Enjoy colorful sights, marching bands, guest entertainers and cultural performances as the parade moves along Constitution Avenue!

Princess Ariel of "The Little Mermaid" is joining us in the District this year along with pals Mickey and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World.

Tickets are up for grabs here if you want extra special views of performances, but guests who don’t get to secure tickets are able to still enjoy the parade for free.

Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival – April 12 and 13

Billed as the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the U.S., the 63rd Sakura Matsuri festival is set to feature more than 24 hours of Japanese cultural performances ranging from J-pop, traditional music to martial arts. Highlights include Japanese food and beverages, vendors of traditional and contemporary Japanese goods and showcases of Japanese technology.

Early birds can get a one-day ticket for $10 or two-day tickets for $15 through March 31. Then, ticket prices will increase to $20-$25. Children under 12 can enter for free.

Pro tip: Get there early and be ready for lines, especially for food and drinks.

Spring into Fitness – April 13

Enjoy a wonderful day full of activities like mini fitness classes, yoga and bike safety checks at Alethia Tanner Park. Here's more information.

Love cherry blossom season? Stay up to date with bloom news, fun events and National Cherry Blossom Festival updates with The Weekend Scene, our free weekly newsletter.