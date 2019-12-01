Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Maryland Highway Pileup

Police say heavy fog may have helped cause a nearly 60-car pileup that snarled holiday traffic on an interstate highway in western Maryland.

Maryland State Police say there were 58 vehicles involved in 29 separate collisions Sunday on westbound Interstate 68.

Police say 10 people were taken to a local hospital with injuries, none of them life-threatening.

Authorities say it’s unclear what caused the initial collision but heavy fog in the area is believed to be a factor in the pileup.

Police said the westbound portion of the interstate was closed for about four hours.

