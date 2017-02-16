NBC4 Allstate Community Shred Scheduled for March 25

One of the most popular community events is back. NBC4’s first 2017 community shred is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Northern Virginia Community College.

Check below for additional 2017 dates/locations.

Northern Virginia Community College is located at 8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, Virginia 22003.

The shred starts at 8 a.m. and ends promptly at 11 a.m. You must be in line on Lake Drive by 10:45 a.m., or service cannot be guaranteed.

For safety reasons, people must stay in their vehicle at all times. No business vehicles are permitted. There is a four-box maximum per car.

Bring old bank statements, bills, and other personal documents. Shredding them is the easiest way to prevent identity theft.

Please do not bring batteries, flammables, combustibles, hard drives, DVDs, CDs, binders, or hanging files.

Directions to Northern Virginia Community College:

From Virginia or Washington, D.C.:

Drive east or west on I-66 to exit 64 A (495 South). Continue on I-495 south to VA-236 W/Little River Turnpike (exit 52A-52B). Drive west on Little River Turnpike to Lake Drive. Turn left on Lake Drive and you are where the SHRED line begins.

From Maryland:

From Montgomery County, take I-270 south to I-495 south to VA-236 W/Little River Turnpike (exit 52A-52B). Drive west on Little River Turnpike to Lake Drive. Turn left on Lake Drive and you are where the SHRED line begins.

From Prince George's County, take I-495 south to VA-236 W/Little River Turnpike (exit 52A-52B). Drive west on Little River Turnpike to Lake Drive. Turn left on Lake Drive and you are where the SHRED line begins.

The NBC4 Community Shred is sponsored by Allstate. Click here for information from Allstate on identity theft protection.

Here are the rest of the NBC4 Community Shred dates for 2017:

Saturday, June 24 at Montgomery College, Rockville Campus

Saturday, September 23 at Prince George’s County, Location TBD

Saturday, December 9 Location TBD

