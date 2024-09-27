National Symphony Orchestra musicians go on strike at the Kennedy Center

Dozens of National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) musicians went on strike Friday, prompting the Kennedy Center to cancel a sold-out gala celebrating a new NSO season.

Musicians walked off the job and picketed outside the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in hopes of getting higher pay, according to their union, the DC Federation of Musicians, Local 161-710, American Federation of Musicians.

The picketers wore matching cherry red shirts and some carried signs saying, "Support NSO musicians" and "Keep NSO world class."

The strike “will continue until the Kennedy Center agrees to fair terms in a new collective bargaining agreement,” the union said.

The Kennedy Center and the union have been negotiating for months.

In a statement, the Kennedy Center said they and NSO leadership offered a "generous and fiscally responsible" four-year contract to the musicians. The contract included 12% wage growth over four years, which would bring the minimum base salary to $178,840, the Kennedy Center said.

The union said the pay boost offered by the Kennedy Center isn’t enough to keep up with inflation and make up for wages given up during the pandemic. According to the union, each NSO musician voluntarily agreed to give back at least $60,000 of their salary back as COVID-19 shut down the performing arts.

“The Kennedy Center and NSO leadership remain committed to working with the NSO musicians to identify a path forward and reach an agreement,” the Kennedy Center said.

It’s the NSO’s first strike in 46 years, the union said.

The Kennedy Center announced the Season Opening Gala set for Saturday was canceled, and other performances may be impacted. Patrons will be advised if their performances are canceled, the Kennedy Center said.