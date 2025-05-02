Live updates: Jobs report to provide key information on where US economy is heading

The Labor Department is expected to release the April jobs report today to show where the US economy is heading.

What to Know Economists expect nonfarm payrolls to post an increase of 133,000, which would be a steep slide from the 228,000 in March, according to the Dow Jones consensus.

The report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

China said it is evaluating the possibility of starting trade negotiations with the U.S.

