Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Jobs report to provide key information on where US economy is heading

By NBC Staff

President Donald Trump walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn on May 1, 2025.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Labor Department is expected to release the April jobs report today to show where the US economy is heading.

What to Know

  • Economists expect nonfarm payrolls to post an increase of 133,000, which would be a steep slide from the 228,000 in March, according to the Dow Jones consensus. 
  • The report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • China said it is evaluating the possibility of starting trade negotiations with the U.S.

The Labor Department is expected to release the April jobs report to show where the US economy is heading. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us