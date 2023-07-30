African American History Museum to host Hip-Hop Block Party in August. Here's how to get passes

There “ain’t no party” like a Hip-Hop Block Party, especially one at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The event makes its 2023 return to honor 50 years of hip-hop with performances and activities at the museum on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“This year’s celebration will honor 50 years of hip-hop’s artistry, innovation and global transcendence — recognizing the culture and music that has been originated and shaped by Black America for decades,” the museum's website reads.

The lineup includes eleven DJs, artists and cultural influencers in the hip-hop genre. Artists like Monie Love, the first Britpop artist to be distributed worldwide and D.C.'s Vic Jagger from MAJIC 102.3. Hip-hop-focused tours of the museum will also be available along with interactive activities like graffiti art and dancing.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the last entry is at 10 p.m. The program begins at 11 a.m.

How to get Hip-Hop Block Party passes

The free passes will be available on the museum's website Monday, July 31 at noon.

“Time slots for passes are based on arrival time and you can remain for the duration of the program. If you are signing up for multiple passes, you need to have a separate email address for each adult guest," the museum wrote.

Event highlights