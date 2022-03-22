National Gallery of Art Bringing Back Night Events This Spring

A night at the museum!

The National Gallery of Art is bringing back its special evening program this spring. But, for the first time, the events will be held at the museum’s West Building.

The National Gallery will be opening its doors to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 14, May 12 and June 9. The events will feature music, performances, pop-up experiences and art-making activities, according to a press release. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

The events are free, but registration is required. You can get tickets for the April 14 event here. Registration for May and June will open one month in advance: April 15 and May 13, respectively.

Each night's event will have a different theme: Flowers After Hours for April 14, Prom for May 12 and French Connections for June 9. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a nighttime visit to the museum’s new exhibition Atlantic Histories, which opens on April 10.

Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are not required but they'll let visitors know if there are any updates to the policy, NGA said.

The events mark the gallery’s first in-person programming since 2020. Previously, NGA Nights used to be held on the East Wing, but that building is closed until June for renovations.