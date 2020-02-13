Musician Fights Racism By Speaking to White Supremacists

When musician Daryl Davis was 10 years old, he was hit with rocks and bottles from the street while parading with his fellow Cub Scouts — all because he was the only black member.

At first he thought these people didn’t like the Cub Scouts, but after having a conversation with his parents he learned that racism was to blame.

“I formed this question in my mind at that age, which was, how can you hate me when you don’t even know me,” Davis said.

Thirty years later, Davis met a man who turned out to be a member of the KKK at one of his concerts. This inspired him to attend Klan rallies and try to engage them.

That’s how Davis met former neo-Nazi Jeff Schoep, who’s now a good friend and fellow traveller in Davis’ journey to change white supremacists' minds.

“Daryl has a gift, he has a gift about being able to reach people that certainly got to me,” Schoep said.

Schoep isn’t the only one Davis has converted. Over the years, Davis has helped convert 200 white supremacists through his talks. He said many have given him their KKK robes and hoods as a sign of appreciation.

“I’ve got all these robes and hoods hanging in my closet. That’s what I’ve done to put a dent in racism,” Davis said.

Since the Charlottesville riot in 2017, Davis spends most of his time on doing outreach and educational speaking, rather than hosting concerts like he used to.

This Saturday, however, he is playing a rare concert at The Birchmere and welcomes all who want to hear him play or talk about racism.