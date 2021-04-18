Multiple Protesters Arrested in Chinatown; Columbus Statue Vandalized

Multiple people were arrested in D.C.’s Chinatown late Saturday at a march over recent police shootings in the U.S.

Protesters clashed with police and vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue and fountain outside nearby Union Station.

Dramatic video shows fireworks going off in close proximity to Metropolitan Police Department officers near the Chinatown arch. Officers can be seen ordering protesters to move back. Then someone off camera throws fireworks at them. No information was released on whether anyone was hurt.

Demonstrators told News4 they gathered in Cobb Park, a few blocks northwest of Union Station and then marched to the station. Members of the group spray painted the Columbus statue and fountain outside.

“Justice 4 Karon,” “RIP MPD” and “He did what he was trained to do,” some of the graffiti said.

The group then marched to Chinatown and blocked the intersection of Seventh and H streets NW for some time. Several people were arrested there. D.C. police did not immediately release information on how many people were arrested.

These are the first unrest-related arrests in D.C. since before Inauguration Day.

