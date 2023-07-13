Multiple injured in overnight shooting near shopping center in Silver Spring

Multiple people were injured in a shooting outside of a shopping center in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said early Thursday.

An argument broke out inside an Italian restaurant about midnight in the 14300 block of Layhill Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. As it escalated, the fight moved into the parking lot behind the restaurant and shots were fired, police said.

There are as many as four to five victims, both male and female, with no life-threatening injuries, police said.

Some of the victims were shot, and others have cuts from glass or minor injuries from bullet fragments, police said.

The overnight cashier at the nearby Sunoco gas station told News4 he heard the gunshots and described the situation as scary. He said he often feels worried about gun violence at night, even behind bulletproof glass.

“There’s no option because I just have to work to get my money, to pay my bills, my rent," the gas station cashier said. "So, I can't do anything. The other thing I try to make myself safe, as I'm inside, we don't open the door for nobody at night. "

Police are working to identify suspects.

This is developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.