MPD's newest police helicopter helps monitor inauguration crowds

Since the Sept. 11 attacks, airspace above the D.C. area has remained heavily restricted. Only a handful of people, primarily law enforcement, can see the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials or the icy Potomac River or the Kennedy Center from so high up.

“It is pretty cool to be able to fly in such restricted airspace,” said Jeff Hertel, the department’s most senior pilot. “It is a neat situation to be in and we even get into the prohibited airspace when we have calls within those, so you get within the most restricted, restricted airspace. It is something special.”

Hertel is a Falcon 1 pilot, MPD’s newest chopper equipped with the latest technology that helps the crew with duties like monitoring inauguration crowds, tracking fleeing suspects or following car chases.

Hertel said they have a WESCAM on the new MX-10 aircraft that uses an augmented reality system to put a grid on the map as you're traveling.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“You're going out and you're looking for somebody in an alleyway or a specific address they give out that the guy ran into. The inlay that comes out there on the map will show you exactly what house it is, so the technology has really been a bump up from the old technology that we had,” Hertel said.

Falcon 1 can travel across D.C. in seconds. Pilot Marco Monteiro and Tactical Officer Geoffrey Napper said the chopper can set down in a neighborhood if necessary.

Monteiro said he likes to say he’s fighting crime one flight at a time.

Last year, Falcon 1 ran nearly 1,300 calls, assisted hundreds of arrests and helped during a river rescue on July 4.

The pilots are civilians while the tactical crew members are sworn officers.

MPD’s first airborne unit launched in 1962, but was grounded in 1996 due to budget cuts. The unit relaunched in 2021, and the newest chopper was added to the fleet last June.