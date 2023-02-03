Mount Rainier Accused of Mistreatment of Police Officer During Pregnancy

A Mount Rainier police officer says she was mistreated, alleging the problems started when she informed the department she was pregnant.

Sgt. Audrey Calloway has been a Mount Rainier police officer since 2019.

Attorney Charles Tucker said it started with an unusual request when she notified her superiors.

“When she initially advised the City of Mount Rainier she was pregnant … she was instructed to get a second opinion,” Tucker said.

Once she got sufficient proof, she was put on “standby.”

“If you’re pregnant, it’s almost, like, ‘Uh oh, you know, we don’t know what to do with you,’” Calloway said.

“The specific kind of leave that she was put out on was as if she was under investigation,” Tucker said.

“I’m allotted 12 weeks because of FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act),” Calloway said. “They tried to say, Well, because you and your husband work for the same agency, that we had to share the FMLA leave.”

Attorneys have put the city on notice of their intent to file an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint alleging harassment, mistreatment and retaliation.

Her pregnancy required an emergency C-section, which meant more recovery time and more trouble.

Calloway says desk duty was an option, but an option she wasn’t granted.

“The chief did fought for me to be at desk duty, just be a desk sergeant during my pregnancy, however the city manager, he couldn’t understand why should I be in that spot. I mean, that spot was open,” she said.

“I think the way that they handled it is totally appalling,” attorney Megan Betts said. “It’s ridiculous that they don’t know what to do. She’s not the first person to become pregnant; she’s not gonna be the last.”

“If I could be that person to kind of bring all the things that women go through in law enforcement to the forefront, then I’m very glad in doing that,” Calloway said.

Attorneys are seeking a settlement of $1 million, and they say if that doesn’t happen, they’ll file suit.

News4 reached out to the City of Mount Rainier for comment but hasn’t received a response.