Motorcyclist Fatally Crashed During Charity Ride

A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say.
The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia.
The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle, Virginia at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County Police said in a release. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree.
Authorities at the scene transported Shambeck to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Her husband confirmed she was participating in a charity ride but did not confirm its name.
This is a developing story.