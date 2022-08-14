Northern Virginia

Motorcyclist Fatally Crashed During Charity Ride

The crash occurred in Triangle, Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say.

The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia.

The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle, Virginia at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County Police said in a release. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities at the scene transported Shambeck to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Her husband confirmed she was participating in a charity ride but did not confirm its name.

Virginia Aug 12

‘Pure Panic’: 15 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire

monkeypox Aug 11

Monkeypox Vaccine: Who Is Eligible in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Northern Virginiafatal crashMotorcyclistmotorcycle crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us