Motorcyclist Fatally Crashed During Charity Ride

A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say.

The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia.

The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle, Virginia at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County Police said in a release. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD crash investigators are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred shortly after 1pm in the area of Joplin Rd. near Mile Marker 18 in #Triangle. A 56-year-old female operator died as a result of her injuries. More info; pic.twitter.com/HHjgN3hCLW — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 13, 2022

Authorities at the scene transported Shambeck to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Her husband confirmed she was participating in a charity ride but did not confirm its name.

This is a developing story.