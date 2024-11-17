Charles County

Mother's social media post says son was ‘hung' in Charles County school bathroom

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Charles County, Maryland released a statement saying the two students were "horseplaying" in the boys' bathroom.

A mother's social media post has gone viral online after an incident at a Charles County elementary school on Friday that left a second grader in the hospital.

In an Instagram post, a mother claimed her son was "hung" in the boys' bathroom at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland. The post has now gone viral online.

"I received the most traumatizing phone call from the school stating that my child was being rushed to children’s hospital in NW," the mother said in the post.

Carrie Burke, the school's principal, released a statement on Friday saying that two students were "horseplaying" in a school bathroom when one of the student's jackets got caught on a stall door hook.

The statement said that the student was unable to free themselves and the other student was not able to help them either. The principal said the other student left the bathroom to get help. Administrators then called 911 "for additional precautionary medical support," according to the statement.

After the incident, the second grader was hospitalized with serious injuries.

In the Instagram post, the mother said, "I’m feeling anger & seeing red but my son is here by the grace of GOD and I will forever be thankful ! I have so many questions left unanswered."

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says they are still working to gather more details on what happened.

News4 has made efforts to interview the mother and is in the process of getting in contact with her about the incident.

