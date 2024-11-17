Surveillance video shows well-dressed thieves taking $4K puppy from pet store

Fairfax County police have released images of two suspects wanted for stealing a dog from a local pet store. It happened back on Oct. 16 at XO Pups in Chantilly.

Police say two men stole a puppy worth $4,000.

“It’s a crime, and it’s devastating for us not knowing where this puppy is every single day that passes,” said Ayman Koshok, the owner of XO Pups

Koshok said he’s still in disbelief.

“We’ve been in business for over four and a half years,” he said. “Never ever have had anything like that happen, and we were pretty shocked.”

Friday, Fairfax County police made a public push by releasing photos of the men who they say stole the high priced puppy last month.

Koshok showed News4 how the thieves grabbed that designer dog back on Oct. 16 just before closing.

In the surveillance video, the suspects, dressed in suits, walk into the store just before 7 p.m., and within seconds, they make their way back into the employees only area and grab the maltipoo puppy. They hide it behind the stall, wait for the manager to go into the office and then take off

Police say the puppy was a 12-week-old maltese poodle mix puppy. While police say it retails for $4,000, Koshok said it’s not about the money.

“The financial part honestly is on the back burner, if you will. That’s not really our concern,” Koshoksaid. “Our concern is the puppy’s wellbeing and where it is right now.”

This is an active investigation. Those who know anything that can help are asked to call Fairfax County police or crime solvers.

“Every day I think about it, I wonder where it is, I hope it's doing okay, and we just want to bring it back home safely,” he said. “Our top priority is the wellbeing and safety of these puppies.”