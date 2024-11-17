Thieves steal $50,000 worth of clothing from Northeast DC store

D.C. police have released video of suspects in a string of smash-and-grabs in Northeast D.C. Police say a group of thieves allegedly stole $50,000 worth of merchandise from high-end clothing store A Ma Maniére on H street in September.

The stunning action caught on camera inside the store led to this reaction from Doris Windham, who plans to open up her own business on the same street in Northeast D.C. next month.

“To hear that those types of things are happening in this area, it’s a little alarming,” she said.

Security cameras inside the store captured the moments the first couple of suspects are seen crawling through a door that police say they smashed with a tool before smashing the interior door with a brick.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Fast forward in the video and multiple suspects can be seen running to the door with arms filled with clothes.

D.C. police say another burglary happened last month just up the street at a vape shop.

Investigators released a video captured outside the H & Vape store on H Street.

Police say back in october, three suspects broke into the rear door of the business with two crowbars.

Once inside, the group is seen on video walking behind the counter before leaving with their hands filled with vape products.

“So to come and do that somewhere where we're trying to build up, it’s just not cool,” Windham said.

Investigators say anyone with information about either burglary is asked to contact police.