Mother's death inspires DC student's pursuit of becoming a trauma surgeon

A D.C. high school senior is pursuing his dreams of becoming a trauma surgeon. This spring, Evan Bowie will be honored with an award from the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

Bowie is learning how to treat athletes for injuries. He is certified in CPR and first aid. He also did a summer training program at George Washington University Hospital, and he is only a senior in high school.

"I want to be on the frontlines. It's just the willingness to know more," Bowie said.

Bowie goes to Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in Deanwood.

When he was 9 years old, his mom collapsed at work from an enlarged heart. She later died at the hospital.

"I watched someone else helped my mom when I couldn't. So for other children, I don't want them to grow up without moms or dads," Bowie said.

Bowie's goal is to become a trauma surgeon. Bowie has worked for the past three years as a student athletic trainer at his high school. And all that hard work is already starting to pay off. This June, Bowie will travel to Boston to receive an award at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

"I'm like, Oh my gosh! I won this award! I felt so good," Bowie said.

Bowie hopes to raise awareness about health issues that have a disproportionate impact on the Black community. Bowie says he's come a long way since he was bullied as a child. He says he's always been determined to help others.

"When I look back at my life, I'm like, Evan, I'm glad you've kept going. You kept going even through some of the hardest times," Bowie said.