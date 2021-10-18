Mother Mourns Loss of Second Son to Violence in DC

A local mother is in mourning after losing a second son to violence in D.C.

Devante Waters, 27, was gunned down on 12th Street SE around 9 p.m. Saturday. News4’s Pat Collins reports that Devante was in a car with his girlfriend when they were approached by another vehicle.

Words were exchanged, and after Devante got out of the car, someone in the back seat of the other vehicle opened fire, killing him.

“I don’t know what words were said,” his mother, Andrea Waters, said. “They just left him there.”

Devante was the father of three little girls.

Andrea Waters went to the scene of her son’s murder on Saturday night, a moment that brought an eerie, frightening feeling to her heart.

“I feel like I was reliving the incident from years ago with my other son,” she said. “Like I just, I couldn’t breathe. It was just like, this can’t be happening again. I’m not going to be able to do this.”

Back in 1998, her 7-year-old son, Andre, was killed by a carjacking suspect who crashed into her mother’s car. The deadly crash happened after her mother picked up Andre on the last day of school.

Andre, who was deaf, attended the Kendall School on the Gallaudet campus. After his murder, his classmates and teachers planted a tree in his honor at the school.

Devante survived the carjacking crash that killed his brother -- only to be shot and killed in the District 23 years later.

“I just feel helpless in the climate of today. I just feel helpless,” Andrea Waters said.