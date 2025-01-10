More snow on the way as some DC area roads remain icy

More snow is set to fall over the D.C. area. Although it's likely we'll only get a dusting, it could worsen conditions on roadways that remain icy days after Monday's snow storm.

Here's the latest forecast, along with what residents are dealing with on the roads throughout the region.

Snow forecasted for late Friday, early Saturday

From about 10 p.m. Friday until about 4 or 5 a.m. Saturday, most of the area can expect anything from a dusting to 2 inches of snow, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

How much snow should we expect in the DC area?

Most of the D.C. metro area is likely to get between a dusting and 2 inches.

Areas north and west of Dulles International Airport to the Maryland-Pennsylvania border will likely get an inch or less.

The areas most likely to get 2 to 3 inches will be Southern Maryland, Virginia's Northern Neck and the southern half of the Delmarva Peninsula.

There will likely be a 4 to 6-inch snowfall south of Richmond towards Williamsburg, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for Stafford County, Virginia, and Calvert and Charles counties in Maryland, where more than 2 inches of snow could fall.

What will road conditions be like with this snowfall?

Most roads should be fine Saturday since it's a light snow, but Draper says to be cautious of roads that weren't cleared of ice or snow over the past few days.

"If you do have a sheet of ice on your neighborhood road, that is not going to change with this storm or really any time soon," Draper said.

Residents in Prince George's County are upset after going days with icy roads. News4's Joseph Olmo explains what's being done about it.

Road conditions in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Most of the major roads are in good shape in the D.C. area. But side streets and neighborhood roads are still an issue for many.

Residents in some neighborhoods of Prince George's County, Maryland, are upset after going days with icy roads.

“They’ve always come and cleared the streets in the past. This is the worst I’ve seen,” Temple Hills resident Eunice Hill told News4 on Thursday.

A News4 crew went to a neighborhood in Hillcrest Heights on Friday and found side streets covered in ice.

"It doesn't feel like things are going well, I can tell you that. One thing that's been different is it's been so cold. We're not having the natural thawing effect that you would normally have," Prince George's County Council Chair Jolene Ivey told News4 by video call.

Ivey said she and her colleagues on the council have discussed holding a hearing to look into why the county has had issues clearing some roadways in a timely manner.

Ivey said people can report icy roads to PGC 311 by dialing 311 or going online. Ivey said residents can also email her at jivey@co.pg.md.us.

"I'm happy to reach out directly to DPW & T [Department of Public Works & Transportation]. Having the information entered into 311 really does help, though," Ivey said.

Northern Virginians have reported similar issues with secondary roads in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Prince William County Public Schools closed Thursday, stating there were nearly 50 roads in poor condition. The school system opened two hours late Friday.

School officials said they want the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to help them clear emergency bus routes in the future.

VDOT said it has been working with schools, but the continued freezing weather has made things difficult.

"The fact that we have continued to have such deep freeze, when people get out at the beginning of a storm early and start packing it down, it turns to ice and it's very difficult to chip away at that," VDOT spokesperson Ellen Kamilakis said.

Virginians can request a plow to come to their street, but VDOT said it will take time to respond.