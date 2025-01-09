weather forecast

‘The worst I've seen': Some Prince George's residents still waiting for snow plows

Days after major snowfall, some Prince George’s County residents are still waiting for snow plows to visit their streets. Here's what the public works director said about what’s next

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

“I hope they come by today.”

That’s what Temple Hills resident Eunice Hill said as she looked out on her icy street on Thursday.

Days after major snowfall, the Prince George’s County street she’s called home for 40 years since hasn’t been plowed.

“They’ve always come and cleared the streets in the past. This is the worst I’ve seen,” she said.

A few doors down, News4 spoke with Jerome. He’s lived on the block for almost three decades. He said he’s tried to remain patient but that’s wearing thin.

“I would have appreciated to see trucks by now,” he said.

Here’s what the public works director said about plowing and salting

The county’s Department of Public Works and Transportation said the agency has a snow protocol they activate before and after a storm. First up: the primary roads, to ensure emergency personnel can access passable roads. Next up are the residential and neighborhood roads.

“They started working on the residentials yesterday and they’ve continued on multiple shifts, been continuing on that. As we continue, the low temperatures have not been helpful,” Director Michael Johnson said.

Crews are using chemicals to help treat roads and still have plenty of salt. They started the storm with 43,500 tons of salt and have used a little over 6,600 tons so far, Johnson said.

“They’ll be bringing the enhanced chemicals, and we’ll be applying them this evening,” he said about Thursday night.

As crews prepare for another snow event, residents hope their streets will be treated soon.

