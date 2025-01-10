How to report an unplowed street in your neighborhood

Days after a winter storm dropped between 6 to 10 inches of snow on the Washington, D.C. area, some residents in Maryland and Virginia are reporting their streets still haven't been plowed.

The District, along with Maryland and Virginia, have maps that show residents where crews are removing snow from the roads.

Here's who to contact in each jurisdiction if your roads still haven't been cleared.

Washington, D.C.

D.C.'s Snow Tracker tool shows how local crews and contractors prepare roads before snowfall, and how and where they've cleared the snow. Click here to see the interactive map.

If you want to report a street that still hasn't been cleared, you can call 311.

Maryland

Montgomery County

Montgomery County has a portal available for residents to know the snow removal status of their street by writing their street number and zip code. Check it out here.

You can also report a missed street and create a service request. You can also contact the State of Maryland at 301-513-7300.

Prince George's County

According to the Prince George's County website, "residents and citizens are asked to wait 48 hours, after the precipitation has stopped, to call 311 or 301-883-4748 to report emergencies or concerns about roadway conditions/snow removal."

Click here for more information.

Anne Arundel County

If you want to know if the streets you usually use were plowed, Anne Arundel County has an interactive map.

If you want to request a service, you can call 311.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) also has an interactive map where you can watch live traffic cameras as trucks clear the roads, and see where the roads have already been cleared.

Alexandria City

Click here for the Alexandria City snow report interactive map.

Prince William and Fairfax County

The Prince William County and Fairfax County websites say residents can call VDOT at 800-367-7623 for information on snow removal or to report problems.

Manassas City

According to the Manassas City website, residents should call to either of these two phone numbers during business hours for more information about snow removal: (703) 257-8347 or (703) 257-8353

If you want more information about a specific county or city, type on Google "when will my street get plowed" and the name of the county you're looking for.