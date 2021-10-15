Montgomery Run for Children's Cancer Ending After Reaching $1 million Goal

After 12 years, Ben’s 5K run comes to an end as local family organizers are set to reach fundraising goal of $1 million in support of pediatric cancer research.

The Goldfogle family began Ben’s Run, in honor of their son Ben Goldfogle, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2003 at the age of five.

Ben fought cancer for six years, but due to complications associated with his treatment, he passed away in 2009.

Ben’s parents, Clare and Tom Goldfogle, honor and commemorate the loss of their son by helping other children who are battling cancer.

Since 2009, the Montgomery County family, has worked to raise $1 million dollars for children’s cancer research through their neighborhood 5K run.

So far, they have raised $865,000 and hope to hit their goal of $1 million by Saturday Oct. 16.

While this will be an emotional day for Ben's parents, it will also be one worthy of a celebration. Their efforts have helped pioneer new treatments for pediatric cancer.

“It is a celebration, it’s a celebration of his life and all the other children in this fight, because it is a big fight, they are in the fight of their lives” said Clare Goldfogle. “It will be difficult tomorrow, but I know we will find other ways to support the children at the hospital.”

The run is held at Stonegate Elementary in Silver Spring Maryland, where Ben went to school. Members of the community and supporters can still register to run online or in person Saturday morning.