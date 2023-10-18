Montgomery County officer seriously hurt in I-270 crash, expect delays

A Montgomery County police officer is seriously hurt after they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The officer was struck on Northbound I-270 north of Exit 12 to Watkins Mill Road at about 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police.

They were transported to the hospital by a medevac helicopter with serious life-threatening injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Northbound I-270 lanes remain blocked as of 6:30 a.m. Some Southbound I-270 lanes reponed at about 5 a.m. Police recommended drivers use alternate route and expect significant delays.

The driver of the vehicle and another person are in police custody.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.