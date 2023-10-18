TRAFFIC

Montgomery County officer seriously hurt in I-270 crash, expect delays

A Montgomery County police officer is seriously hurt after they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The officer was struck on Northbound I-270 north of Exit 12 to Watkins Mill Road at about 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police.

They were transported to the hospital by a medevac helicopter with serious life-threatening injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Northbound  I-270 lanes remain blocked as of 6:30 a.m. Some Southbound I-270 lanes reponed at about 5 a.m. Police recommended drivers use alternate route and expect significant delays.

The driver of the vehicle and another person are in police custody.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Crime and Courts 8 hours ago

Four charged in killing of 15-year-old buried in shallow grave in Olney

Israel-Hamas War 8 hours ago

‘Body parts are flying': Survivor recounts Hamas attack on music festival at DC synagogue

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

TRAFFICInterstate 270 (I-270)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us