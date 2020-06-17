Montgomery County Looks to Remove Confederate Street Names

The county council in Maryland's most populous jurisdiction is working to replace street names connected to the Confederacy.

The Montgomery County Council on Wednesday released a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich calling for comprehensive review of street names and public facility names inspired by the Confederacy.

In the letter, the council said the county should rename those streets “in a manner that more appropriately reflects the community to which they belong.”

In the county's wealthy Potomac neighborhood, streets are named for Confederate generals J.E.B. Stuart and Jubal Early.

The county's board of education is conducting a similar review of school names.