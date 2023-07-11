Montgomery County leaders host listening session to address youth crisis

Members of one Montgomery County community came together Tuesday for candid conversation, as local leaders say drugs and violence are causing a youth crisis.

The Wheaton Urban District Advisory Committee hosted a listening session to hear from the folks on the front lines of that crisis.

“I want them to take away the urgency of this situation. It is extremely urgent,” business owner Dave Jarrett said.

Jarrett‘s restaurant and lounge, Crossroads Two, has been open less than a year in Wheaton. But over the last six months, the small business owner said he’s witnessed a frightening trend on Fern Street.

“[They’re] spaced out, walking the streets like zombies,” he said. “I am seeing it. I stand there and watch the kids, zoned out, they come in and say, ‘Can I have water?’ and they are practically standing and sleeping. Just imagine what I’m telling you.”

Many members of the community have similar stories of young people out on the street, under the influence with nowhere to go.

Montgomery County officials said rates for youth public intoxication, overdoses and violent crime are up across the DMV.

People at the meeting asked how they could help others in that situation, if parents were to blame and what traumatic experiences the youth might be going through.

Local leaders offered open ears and county agencies on hand with information about mental health and substance abuse resources.

“The purpose of the meeting was to listen and to give people a chance to talk to us,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “It’s not the first one we’ve done, and so you can sense the frustration because it isn't the first one we’ve done.”

Montgomery County leaders said this was just one of many meetings they will host. While they look for better ways to help teens and their families, folks like Jarrett said they need to move fast.

“Connecting the dots in terms of the government and the person on the ground, the people who see these kids and also education to the parents,” Jarrett said.

Officials said access to Behavioral Health Services is a good place to start if you or a loved one need help with mental health or substance abuse. The resource is available for all county residents, regardless of insurance.