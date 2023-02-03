narcan

Montgomery County Fire ‘Leaves Behind' Tools to Help Families Prevent Future Opioid Overdoses

By Jackie Bensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service is leaving potentially life-saving tools at homes and other places where they respond to an opioid overdose.

The Leave Behind kits contain items and information that could help family or friends deal with a future opioid overdose. The most important item: the overdose reversal drug naloxone, usually referred to by the brand name Narcan.

In late January, a Kennedy High School student who overdosed on counterfeit Percocet pills laced with the deadly drug fentanyl was revived with Narcan administered by school staff before first responders arrived.

Avital Graves, manager of MCFRS’ Mobile Integrated Health program, says timing is everything when it comes to reversing an overdose. 

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

“It has two doses of Narcan in it,” she said about the kits. “Each one is single administration. It also is going to have a face mask and gloves for the person to wear. It has resources for how to connect people to assistance after an overdose. And it also has fentanyl test strips in it that are available for use if you want to check what you are consuming.”

Graves says anyone can administer a dose of Narcan.

Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law protects people from prosecution for certain crimes if they are providing assistance to someone experiencing an overdose.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Crime and Courts 35 mins ago

Concern Grows Over Canada Goose Jacket Robberies in DC

Alexandria 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Show Defendant's Admission of Sexual Encounter With Victim in Alexandria Murder Trial

MCFRS has given out more than 500 Leave Behind kits so far.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

narcanopioids
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us