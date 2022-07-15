Monkeypox Cases Increase to More Than 90 in DC

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in the D.C. region, and there are now 91 cases in Washington, D.C., alone, data from the Centers for Disease Control reports.

Maryland has 30 cases of monkeypox and Virginia 28, the CDC said, though the Virginia Department of Health reports 44 people have monkeypox in the state.

The majority of cases are among gay men, according to health officials.

Epidemiologists say it takes about three weeks for signs of infection to show. Symptoms include rash, skin lesions, fever, aches and swelling of the lymph nodes.

"I would expect that we will likely see additional cases in the days and coming weeks ahead," said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the deputy director of epidemiology for the Virginia Department of Health.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the demand for monkeypox vaccines is outstripping the available supply.

"We know that this is frustrating," Walensky said in a call with reporters Friday. The Health and Human Services Department is working to increase supply, she added.