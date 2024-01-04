Mom and 3-month-old baby missing from DC since late December

D.C. police are asking for help finding a woman and her infant who have been missing since Dec. 29.

Kristin Sherman, 36, and her 3-month-old baby, Freedom Kayla-Rose Sherman, were last seen in the 5000 block of D Street SE, police said. The mother was pushing her baby in a black Graco brand stroller at the time.

Kristin Sherman is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140-150 pounds, and has long red hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her upper lip, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown boots. Freedom Kayla-Rose Sherman has a little bit of brown hair. It's unknown what she was wearing when they were last seen.

D.C. police described the two as critically missing. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.