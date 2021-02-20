Minor Shot, 18-Year-Old Killed Near Annandale Apartment Complex

An 18-year-old and a boy were shot in Annandale Friday night, and the former died from his injuries in what is being investigated as the second homicide of the year in the county, Fairfax County Police said.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court for the report of a shot person, police said.

In the parking lot of the complex they found Anthony Isai Benitez, 18, of Fairfax, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. Benitez died on the scene, police said.

Officers also found a boy who had been shot in the lower body in an apartment nearby. He was treated for injuries at a hospital and later released.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Preliminarily, detectives have determined the two victims were outside of an apartment building when a group of individuals approached then began shooting at them,” Fairfax County Police said. “Multiple cartridge casings were found in the parking lot and several vehicles as well as a building was damaged as a result of the gunfire.”

The shooter or shooters have not been arrested.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text by typing “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.