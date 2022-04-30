Northeast DC

Minor, 2 Men Shot in Northeast DC: Police

Authorities were looking for three suspects last seen fleeing in a gold Honda Accord.

By Briana Trujillo

Two men and a minor of unknown age were shot Saturday in Northeast D.C., authorities said.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 3700 block of Jay Street NE at around 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, police said.

The victims were all transported to hospitals with gunshot wounds that appear to be not life-threatening, police said.

No more information about what led to the shooting was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

