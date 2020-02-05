Elijah Cummings

Mfume, Klacik Win Party Primaries for Elijah Cummings’ Seat

Rep. Elijah Cummings' widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings got the second-most votes in the Democrat race

By Associated Press

Associated Press

Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik have won special primaries for the Maryland congressional seat that was held by the late Elijah Cummings.

The winners prevailed over a crowded field Tuesday. Twenty-four Democrats and eight Republicans were on the ballot for the Baltimore area 7th Congressional District primary.

Early results show Elijah Cummings' widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings came in second with 17% of votes to Mfume's 43%.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 4 to 1 in the district. Whoever wins in a special general election on April 28 will serve out the rest of Cummings' term and would have to stand for election again in November to win a full two-year term.

