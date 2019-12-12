Metro will close three Orange Line stations to rebuild deteriorating platforms this summer: Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church.

Commuters who use those stations will need to find other options from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2020, WMATA said in a press release Wednesday.

West Falls Church will be the last stop on the Orange Line in Virginia during the closure, but fewer trains will serve that station. The station's two platforms will both undergo repairs but at separate times.

Silver Line service will be reduced in some areas. Trains will need to single-track through East Falls Church to continue onto McLean and then Wiele-Reston East.

Metro said it will announce alternative travel options in early March.

It's the next phase of an extensive, multi-million dollar project to rebuild old platforms that were posing a risk to riders. Last summer, six blue and yellow line stations were closed for repairs, forcing commuters onto shuttles or other transport options

Metro says that four Green and Yellow line stations rehab projects considered for next summer will be rescheduled for cost reasons.