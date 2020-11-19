Metro Employee Shot in Apparent Road Rage Attack

A Metro employee was shot in Virginia Wednesday evening during an apparent road rage incident, WMATA says.

Metro says the employee was on his way to work when he was shot along I-395 in Virginia at the 14th Street Bridge.

Metro says it was an apparent road rage incident.

The employee was struck in the shoulder area but was able to drive himself to the Federal Triangle station in D.C., where he called 911.

Metro says the employee had injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening and is expected to be ok.

Virginia State Police are set to lead the investigation with the help of Metro Transit Police. No information about a possible suspect was given.

The 14th Street Bridge was blocked by police activity during part of the investigation.